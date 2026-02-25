Lessor ATSG quits Airbus A321 cargo conversion joint venture

Air Transport Services Group, the world’s largest lessor of freighter aircraft and a contract cargo airline for customers such as Amazon and DHL Express, has dissolved its joint venture converting Airbus A321 passenger aircraft to all-cargo configuration because demand for A321 freighters has collapsed.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Erickson Group Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it had acquired full ownership of 321 Precision Conversions from ATSG through its subsidiary Precision Aircraft Solutions, an overhaul specialist that designs and markets conversion kits. Erickson is a diversified aerospace company best known for manufacturing and operating a heavylift helicopter.

The price paid for ATSG’s 49% stake was not disclosed, but an industry source familiar with both companies said it was minimal. The source requested anonymity so as not to jeopardize ongoing business relationships.

The conversion process involves teardown of the passenger compartment and installation of new features, such as a wide cargo door, heavy-duty floor beams and a loading system.