SmartLynx Airlines disbanding cargo charter fleet

SmartLynx, a Latvia-based provider of aircraft and crews for airlines, is abandoning freighter operations and its fleet of Airbus A321 converted cargo jets to focus on passenger flying, the company said Thursday.

The for-hire airline, part of Avia Solutions Group, said it is streamlining its fleet to only have narrowbody Airbus A320 and A321 passenger aircraft because a common fleet is less expensive to operate. The announcement indicated SmartLynx Airlines is downsizing the fleet of narrowbody freighter aircraft, but a spokesperson said the company is actually exiting the all-cargo business.

“As part of the fleet restructuring, the company plans to redeliver most of the A321 freighter aircraft to the lessors, eventually phasing out the freighter fleet,” Gita Deniskane said in a statement to FreightWaves.

The restructuring, which also involves transferring SmartLynx Airlines’ nine Boeing 737-800 passenger planes to other Avia Solutions subsidiaries, is expected to be completed by midyear, according to the announcement.



