DHL drops SmartLynx Airlines as cargo partner in Europe

DHL Express has ended its contract with SmartLynx Airlines to provide air transport services in its European package network, according to the Riga, Latvia-based carrier.

An aircraft database shows SmartLynx in early February placed five aircraft in storage. A conservative assumption that the planes lease for about $225,000 per month suggests that the idle aircraft will cost the airline more than $1 million per month.

SmartLynx Airlines is a provider of outsourced capacity for commercial airlines and other customers. The company furnishes the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, and customers are responsible for filling its planes with cargo or passengers.

“We can confirm that as of Feb. 1st, we have concluded our cooperation with European Air Transport Leipzig,” SmartLynx said in a statement to FreightWaves. “SmartLynx Airlines is currently reassessing its fleet composition and evaluating potential changes.”