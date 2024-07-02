DHL selects Northern Air Cargo to operate western US service loop

DHL Express has added Northern Air Cargo to its portfolio of contractors that connect air hubs and local parcel distribution centers within its air network.

Northern Air Cargo, which serves communities in Alaska from its base in Anchorage and also operates freighter aircraft on behalf of sister companies Aloha Air Cargo and Miami-based StratAir, began flying last month with a single Boeing 737-800, DHL spokeswoman Pam Duque confirmed.

Trade publication ch-aviation first reported the new air transport partnership between NAC and DHL.

Duque said the NAC-supplied aircraft is supporting DHL in the Lower 48 states, not Alaska. Flight tracking service Flightradar24 shows the 737-800 converted freighter is shuttling each day between Los Angeles International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Reno, Nevada.