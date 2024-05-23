DHL Express ends capacity agreement with Mesa Airlines

DHL Express has terminated its flying-services agreement with Mesa Airlines one year before the end of its term because of reduced cargo demand, the Phoenix-based regional carrier disclosed in its quarterly earnings report on Monday.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) said that the partners “mutually agreed to wind down cargo operation as of February” and that pilots from its cargo business are retraining to operate Mesa’s Embraer E-175 passenger jets. DHL will reimburse Mesa for costs associated with the operation’s dissolution.

Mesa’s last flight for DHL was on March 11, according to Flightradar24. Cargo Facts reported in March that Mesa had stopped flight operations for DHL.

It is the third carrier this year that has ceased operating dedicated aircraft in the DHL Express U.S. package network. iAero Airways, which operated dozens of flights per week for DHL with Boeing 737 freighters, went out of business in April. DHL also canceled its contract with Amerijet to fly scheduled service in its package-delivery network and took back the Boeing 767 aircraft it owned.



