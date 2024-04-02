Bankrupt charter airline iAero to cease operations

iAero Airways, the largest passenger charter and cargo carrier in the U.S., will cease operations on Saturday after an unsuccessful effort to restructure the company under bankruptcy protection, President Timothy Rainey informed employees.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, iAero operates several narrowbody cargo jets for DHL Express. Other customers include the National Hockey League and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The airline’s main flying base is at Miami International Airport.

“It is with great regret that without continuing DIP financing from our lenders or an alternative lender, we have been directed to prepare to suspend all revenue operations of the airline at the end of the day on April 6,” Rainey said Monday in a memo to staff members that that was obtained by FreightWaves.

The airline received $22.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing from Synovus Financial Corp. when it filed for bankruptcy reorganization last September and an additional $5 million in March, which allowed it to keep operating.



