Lineage announces Texas cold-storage facility amid tariff turbulence

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. has begun construction of an automated cold-storage facility near Dallas — an expansion that comes as the company scales its U.S. footprint while navigating a softer financial outlook tied to tariff pressures.

The facility, located in Hutchins, Texas, is the first of two next-generation automated warehouses Lineage plans to design, build and operate for a long-time customer. The site will feature advanced automation and is expected to open in late 2027, according to a news release.

“Dallas has long been a key market for Lineage, serving as a critical connecting point between food producers and the global food supply chain,” Tim Smith, chief commercial officer at Lineage, said in a statement.

The facility is located in the Prime Pointe Park, adjacent to Union Pacific’s Dallas Intermodal Terminal — positioning Lineage to serve both domestic and cross-border markets. The facility will extend its reach in a region that can access most of the U.S. population — and major export corridors into Mexico — within one to two days, the company said.