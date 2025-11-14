Why Lineage’s third expansion in Hobart is a game-changer

Lineage recently made a significant investment in Indiana, unveiling the latest expansion of its cold-storage campus in Hobart. The company’s decision to add roughly 188,000 square feet of space, bringing in 58,000 additional pallet positions equipped with next-generation automation, makes it the company’s largest facility in North America.
This expansion marks the third time the Hobart building has expanded since its original construction in 2008. With each incremental addition, Lineage has deepened its commitment to serving the temperature-controlled supply chain.
According to Greg Bryan, Lineage’s Chief Integrated Solutions Officer, “This Hobart expansion represents an investment in innovation and supply chain solutions connectivity that helps our customers succeed. As part of our Velocities program, this project shows how we’re working alongside our customers to provide cost competitive and consistent delivery of less-than-truckload, temperature-controlled products to the marketplace.”
At the heart of the project is the “Velocities” multivendor freight-consolidation programme. By pooling shipments from multiple vendors into shared truckloads on a fixed-schedule sailing to both U.S. and Canadian retailers and food-service distribution centers, the Hobart expansion is designed to enhance supply-chain responsiveness and lower transportation cost burdens.
With thousands of cases now flowing through the new automated infrastructure each day, Lineage is aiming to meet tightened delivery windows and rising demands for freshness and reliability.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hobart brought together local officials, members of the city council, representatives of the Hobart Chamber of Commerce and Lineage team-members. Mayor Josh Huddlestun acknowledged the company’s dual role as both employer and community partner, noting that Lineage’s investment in the region extends beyond its warehouse operations.
In a moment of community celebration, the company’s philanthropic arm, the Lineage Foundation for Good, presented $50,000 in grants, selected by Hobart employees in partnership with the Henningsen Family Fund, to support local nonprofits.
Beneficiaries included the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Phil’s Friends and the American Red Cross – Northwest Indiana Chapter.
The Hobart facility isn’t simply growing, it’s transforming. By adding state-of-the-art automation and enhancing its consolidation capabilities, Lineage is strengthening its position in a sector where time, temperature and transport cost matter more than ever.