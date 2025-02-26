Lineage’s earnings grow through post-pandemic ‘major inventory rebalancing’

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. said on a Wednesday quarterly call that its customers remain growth-oriented but acknowledged that food inventories have stabilized at lower levels.

Total throughput at its facilities hasn’t changed all that much since the pandemic, but customers are holding less inventory than they did prior to COVID. Food producers ramped production in 2022 in efforts to rebuild stock levels, but they overshot the mark and were left holding more merchandise than needed. The cold storage industry unwound inventories in 2023 and through the first half of 2024. Normal seasonal trends have returned since, Lineage President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl said on the call.

Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) reported a headline net loss of $80 million for the 2024 fourth quarter Wednesday before the market opened. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which excludes depreciation, acquisition and restructuring costs, was 83 cents per share, a 73% year-over-year increase and 19 cents ahead of the consensus estimate. The adjusted result included a 5-cent-per-share tax benefit.

Table: Lineage’s key performance indicators

The Novi, Michigan-based real estate investment trust reported a 0.4% y/y increase in consolidated net revenue to $1.34 billion during the fourth quarter. The result included the benefit of recent acquisitions.



