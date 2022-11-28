Mack asks NHTSA to overlook lighting compliance on Granite trucks

Mack Trucks acknowledges that more than 27,000 of its Class 8 Granite models built over the last nine years are out of compliance with a federal safety standard covering lighting. But it is asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to look the other way.

The Volvo Group subsidiary recalled 27,544 trucks for being out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 108, which covers turn signal visibility and other lighting and reflection issues. The FMVSS updated the standard covering turn signal visibility in 2014.

The turn signal visibility on certain Mack Granite trucks built over the last nine years is out of compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. (Illustration: Mack Trucks)

The turn signal visibility on certain Mack Granite trucks built over the last nine years is out of compliance with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. (Illustration: Mack Trucks)

Mack studied front turn signal angle visibility. The different axle positions and frame extension configurations for the regulation require 45-degree inboard and 15-degree downward angles. Mack found that axle-forward and axle-back trucks built from Sept. 1, 2014, to Sept. 30, 2022, were out of compliance by 8 degrees inboard and downward depending on the model.

Mack submitted a rare petition asking the NHTSA to consider the issue inconsequential because no safety defect exists. Mack made a production change in September so that new models comply with the turn signal visibility standard.

The NHTSA can take up to two years or longer to rule on a petition for inconsequential noncompliance. In the meantime, Mack does not have to make any correction nor inform dealers or customers.





The NHTSA recall number is 22V-819.

Related articles:

Mack recalls TerraPro refuse trucks because parking brakes may fail

Mack Trucks recalls TerraPro for lighting issue

Jonathan Randall named president of Mack Trucks North America

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.