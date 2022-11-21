Jonathan Randall named president of Mack Trucks North America

Jonathan Randall, in charge of North American sales and global operations for Mack Trucks, has been named North American president of the Volvo Group brand effective Dec. 1.

Randall will report to Martin Weissburg, who is the global president of Mack and chairman of the Volvo Group North America.

The North American presidency has been vacant in recent years, a Mack spokeswoman said.

Randall joined Mack in 2016 as senior vice president of sales. He later added commercial operations. He has more than 25 years of commercial vehicle experience with OEM leadership positions in truck sales, product marketing, truck leasing and aftermarket parts and service.

“Jonathan is a proven leader who is passionate about working with our dealers and customers to grow Mack’s business as we introduce new services and products to the North American market,” Weissburg said in a statement.

Randall, will continue to be based at the company’s headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.





Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.