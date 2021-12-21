  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
Electric TrucksEquipmentNewsTrucking

Mack Trucks begins regular production of LR Electric refuse truck

Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerTuesday, December 21, 2021
1 minute read
Mack Trucks has begun regular production of its LR Electric refuse truck on the same Pennsylvania production line with other Class 8 trucks.

Mack Trucks has begun serial production of its fully electric LR model in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for the U.S. and export are assembled. 

The New York Department of Sanitation, which was the first entity to test the LR electric, has ordered seven of them to be used in New York’s City’s five boroughs.

“Customer response to the LR Electric has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to putting more into fleet operations now that we are in production,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations.

The LR Electric model carries the distinctive Mack bulldog on the hood in copper color to denote it is an electric vehicle.

A Mack Trucks worker prepares a copper bulldog for a Mack LR Electric refuse hauler. Copper is a conductor of electricity, and the copper color denotes the truck is battery powered. (Photo: Mack Trucks)
Mack Trucks workers at Lehigh Valley Operations prepare an LR Electric truck, which are built with all Class 8 Mack Trucks in Pennsylvania for the U.S., Canada, Mexico and export destinations. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

More on the Mack Trucks LR Electric:

thttps://www.freightwaves.com/news/mack-gets-down-and-dirty-with-nyc-garbage-truck-order

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/lr-electric-may-launch-mack-trucks-electromobility-future

https://www.freightwaves.com/news/mack-will-sell-electric-garbage-trucks-in-2021

Tags
Photo of Alan Adler Alan AdlerTuesday, December 21, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Alan Adler

Alan Adler

Alan Adler is a Detroit-based award-winning journalist who worked for The Associated Press, the Detroit Free Press and most recently as Detroit Bureau Chief for Trucks.com. He also spent two decades in domestic and international media relations and executive communications with General Motors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.