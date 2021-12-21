Mack Trucks begins regular production of LR Electric refuse truck
Mack Trucks has begun serial production of its fully electric LR model in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for the U.S. and export are assembled.
The New York Department of Sanitation, which was the first entity to test the LR electric, has ordered seven of them to be used in New York’s City’s five boroughs.
“Customer response to the LR Electric has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to putting more into fleet operations now that we are in production,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations.
The LR Electric model carries the distinctive Mack bulldog on the hood in copper color to denote it is an electric vehicle.
