Maersk Air Cargo expands freighter network to South America

The cargo airline owned by ocean shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk is operating aircraft to South America for the first time after initially focusing on the North America, Europe and Asia markets.

Maersk Air Cargo began flying scheduled service from its hub at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina to Bogota, Colombia, in March and from its other hub at Chicago-Rockford International Airport to Santiago, Chile, in May, Maersk spokesman Rainer Horn told FreightWaves in an email message.

The routes are operated twice per week with Maersk-owned Boeing 767-300 cargo jets, with flying outsourced to Miami-based partner Amerijet, he said. A variety of commodities, including e-commerce orders, are carried on southbound legs, with return flights typically carrying perishable goods and flowers.

The Maersk Air Cargo fleet consists of 10 767-300s and two Boeing 777 freighters — not including six Boeing 767-200 separately operated under contract with express delivery carriers, such as UPS, in Europe. In its dual capacity as an airfreight forwarder, Maersk also directly controls several Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets under a long-term charter service agreement with Magma Aviation.