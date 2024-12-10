Maersk Air Cargo readjusts China-North America network

Maersk Air Cargo, part of the Maersk ocean and logistics empire, will resume freighter service from China to its South Carolina hub at the start of the new year but will originate from a different city this time, FreightWaves has learned.

The all-cargo operator also plans to deploy its second Boeing 777 freighter aircraft by early 2025.

Maersk Air Cargo temporarily suspended scheduled flights from Shenyang, China, to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) via Seoul, South Korea, on June 1 so the Boeing 767-300 aircraft could be used to launch a route connecting Chicago-Rockford International Airport with Zhengzhou, China. Maersk said at the time it intended to restart its Asia-South Carolina service in August.

Maersk Air Cargo is making final preparations to relaunch service between China and GSP on Jan. 1, spokesman Rainer Horn said in response to an email query. The program will entail three flights per week, as was previously the case, utilizing a Boeing 767-300 cargo jet, but will connect GSP with Zhengzhou instead of Shenyang.



