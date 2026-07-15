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Maersk to run $100M Boston fulfillment center for large retailer

E-commerce logistics is part of company’s supply chain management portfolio

Eric Kulisch
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Maersk’s new e-commerce fulfillment center near Boston has a high-tech parcel conveyor system. (Photo: Maersk)

Maersk in late August will open a 617,000-square foot fulfillment center in a Boston suburb to support a single, large-scale e-commerce customer, the integrated logistics and container shipping giant announced on Wednesday.

Maersk said it invested $100 million to outfit the facility with advanced conveyor and sortation technology, and other features,enabling it to process up to 330,000 parcels per day at peak capacity. The warehouse, located in Hopedale, Massachusetts, offers faster, more reliable fulfillment and delivery across the Northeast by positioning inventory closer to customers.  About 1,000 people will be hired to operate the Hopedale, Massachusetts, warehouse.

The investment underscores how Maersk has evolved over 15 years from a commoditized port-to-port container shipping business to an end-to-end provider of supply chain services, under the premise that serving all a customer’s freight transportation, warehousing and fulfillment needs under one umbrella translates into stronger, long-term relationships.

In 2021, Maersk acquired Salt Lake City-based Visible Supply Chain Management, a large e-commerce logistics company with fulfillment centers across the country. It uses a mix of national and regional carriers to make last-mile deliveries, augmented by its own trucks where it makes sense.

Across North America, Maersk manages more than 70 warehousing facilities, offering consolidation, deconsolidation, storage, distribution or omnichannel fulfillment. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com