Major snowstorm trucking through Sierra Nevada

A powerful snowstorm began cranking in the Sierra Nevada Monday night, making roads slick and hazardous at a fairly quick pace.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

Truckers should be ready to chain up and prepare for delays due to potential road closures.

This is what Donner Pass, Ca looks like right now. White out conditions from #AtmosphericRiver #WX #CaWx pic.twitter.com/CvLArBJfZr — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 13, 2021

Anticipating the storm, the National Weather Service started issuing various winter weather alerts across the region over the weekend, from far eastern California into far western Nevada. Most of the alerts don’t expire until late Tuesday evening.

Snowfall rates could reach 2 to 3 inches per hour in some areas, with some of the biggest accumulations of 4 to 7 feet likely along the Sierra Crest in Mono County, California. This includes places such as Bridgeport, Coleville and Mammoth Lakes. Elevations above 7,000 feet in the Reno, Carson City, Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas could see 3 to 6 feet. Many other mid- lower-elevations in the region could see up to 24 inches. Heavy snow will also hit other mountain ranges in Nevada, including places like Elko and Ely.

Blizzard conditions will produce periods of zero or near-zero visibility due to blowing snow and whiteouts. Gusts will range from 50 to 100 mph, depending on locations and elevation. Drivers will have to chain up and should expect possible road closures that may last for several hours on portions of Interstate 80, as well as U.S. Highways 50, 95 and 395.

This storm will fade Tuesday night as it moves into the Rockies and the Utah mountains. However, another storm will be right on its heels, producing snow in the coastal ranges of Washington, Oregon and northern California beginning early Wednesday, spreading into the Sierra Nevada, Cascades and northern Rockies throughout the day.

Related: 5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

Both of these storms could dump heavy rain in foothills and valleys, leading to localized flash flooding at times.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Mount Shasta, California, to just north of Redding.

• Interstate 80 from Colfax, California, to Salt Lake City.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

How ‘killer’ summer heat stole the Christmas tree supply

Ground control: Inside story of shipping a 3-ton satellite

2021 Atlantic hurricane season 3rd most active on record