Medlog’s new facility: A game changer for cold storage

In Savannah, Georgia, a new benchmark has quietly risen in America’s cold-storage landscape. Medlog, the inland logistics arm of the MSC Group, has opened what it calls its “crown jewel”, a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility created to serve protein suppliers across the U.S.
This plant is not just big; in several respects, it represents a crucial development for frozen logistics and export capacity.
One of the most striking features of the facility is its blast-freezing capability. Medlog’s new operation can handle up to three million pounds of raw protein per day, delivering rapid freeze services that surpass the industry’s typical 72-hour standard.
For suppliers who have had to juggle tight timelines and variable infrastructure, the speed offers a chance to reshape supply chains and rethink how product freshness, export schedules, and cold integrity are managed.
Flexibility is also built in. The new space can hold nearly 20,000 pallets, both freezer and cooler, and includes “convertible storage zones” that can adjust to varying temperature requirements between –20°F and 40°F. That means not only holding frozen meat at deep-freeze levels, but accommodating chilled goods without devoting separate facilities.
In a market where temperature control is everything, that kind of adaptability could make a difference in dealing with changing cargo types, sudden demand swings, or export regulations.
Multimodal access is another key advantage. The facility sits close to the Port of Savannah and is equipped with 42 loading docks as well as rail support for inland distribution.
For exporters and shippers, that means smoother transitions from sea to land transportation, reduced handling, and potentially lower risk of spoilage or loss. Its location anchors it within one of America’s most connected port systems, offering supply chain players in the Southeast, and even as far inland as the Midwest, a more reliable bridge to global markets.
This facility is part of a broader build-out by Medlog: since 2022, it has invested over $200 million in U.S. infrastructure, supporting a network of 45 existing U.S. locations, over 1,800 operated trucks, and hundreds of thousands of container moves annually.
Giuseppe Prudente, chairman of MEDLO, was quoted in a press release, “Today’s investment is the latest in a series of strategic infrastructure projects across the US that enhance our unique ability to serve supply chain requirements. Combined with the world’s largest ocean liner, MEDLOG’s cold chain integrity and rapidly expanding multimodal transportation solutions are unrivalled. Together, we are creating a logistics ecosystem that provides US exporters a global competitive advantage, strengthens supply chains, and drives economic growth.”
This new development is signaling that within the cold storage sectors, capacity is catching up to demand. Global markets are placing greater emphasis on cold chain integrity, from slaughterhouse to port to destination, and delays, temperature deviations, or logistical bottlenecks all translate into costs, both financial and reputational.
According to Grand View Research, “The global cold storage market size was estimated at $159.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $427.6 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 18.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market has benefited significantly from the strict regulations governing the supply and production of temperature-sensitive products.”
The ability to fully leverage such a facility depends upon a consistent supply of product, reliable supporting infrastructure (road, rail, utilities), and regulatory coherence, especially around food safety, export documentation, and temperature compliance. Also, maintaining cold chain integrity in extreme climates or during peak demand periods is not simply a matter of having space or freezing capacity; it requires investment in monitoring, staff training, backup systems, and tight coordination with transport partners.
The opening of Medlog’s Savannah facility marks a turning point in the U.S. cold storage sector. It sets a higher bar for speed, flexibility, and multimodal design. As global demand for frozen proteins grows, investments like this one may well shift the competitive playing field.