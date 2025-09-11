Medlog’s new facility: A game changer for cold storage

In Savannah, Georgia, a new benchmark has quietly risen in America’s cold-storage landscape. Medlog, the inland logistics arm of the MSC Group, has opened what it calls its “crown jewel”, a 300,000-square-foot cold storage facility created to serve protein suppliers across the U.S.

This plant is not just big; in several respects, it represents a crucial development for frozen logistics and export capacity.

One of the most striking features of the facility is its blast-freezing capability. Medlog’s new operation can handle up to three million pounds of raw protein per day, delivering rapid freeze services that surpass the industry’s typical 72-hour standard.

For suppliers who have had to juggle tight timelines and variable infrastructure, the speed offers a chance to reshape supply chains and rethink how product freshness, export schedules, and cold integrity are managed.