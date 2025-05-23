Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperE-commerce & FulfillmentLast-Mile DeliveryModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Mercado Libre, Amazon of South America, announces leadership transition

E-commerce giant handled 1.8 billion orders in 2024

Eric Kulisch
·
A Mercado Libre van makes deliveries in Mexico City on Dec. 28, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/Octavio Hoyos)

The founder and CEO of Mercado Libre, an online marketplace often described as the Amazon of South America, has decided to call it quits after 26 years.

In a letter to employees publicly released late Wednesday, Marcos Galperin said he will hand over his position to Ariel Szarfsztejn, the current president of commerce, on Jan. 1 and take on the role of executive chairman. 

Galperin said he will remain closely involved at Meli (NASDAQ: MELI), the company’s shorthand name, focusing on strategy, product development, culture, capital allocation, special projects and how to apply artificial intelligence to the business.

Szarfsztejn joined Latin America’s dominant e-commerce platform in 2017 and led development of the company’s logistics network throughout the region. For the past three years he has led the consumer-facing marketplace. Previously, he held executive positions in the hotel industry, and also worked at The Boston Consulting Group and Goldman Sachs.  

“This is a generational change, and I know that Ari, along with the talented team that has supported me, has everything it needs to ensure Meli continues to grow strongly in the coming decades, continuing our mission to democratize e-commerce and financial services in the region,” Galperin wrote.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com