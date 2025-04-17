Mexico remains top US trade partner, Laredo No. 3 gateway

Mexico was the United States’ top trade partner in February, with two-way commerce totaling $68.4 billion, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Trade between the U.S. and Mexico during February was a 2% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024.
Canada was the second ranked U.S. commerce partner with $63.2 billion during February, a 2% year-over-year increase compared to 2024.
China was the third-ranked trade partner, totaling $42.1 billion, a 4% year-over-year decrease.
Port Laredo, Texas, was the No. 3-ranked U.S. trade gateway during February at $27.8 billion, a 1% year-over-year increase compared to the same period last year, according to Census Data analyzed by WorldCity.
For the second-straight month, John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, was the No. 1-ranked U.S. trade gateway in February with $44.8 billion in commerce.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport was the second-ranked U.S. gateway for international trade in the U.S. at $30 billion.
The top exports from Mexico to the U.S. through Laredo in February were auto parts ($2 billion), computers ($1.37 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.22 billion), commercial vehicles ($714 million) and cell phones ($696 million).
Top imports from the U.S. to Mexico were auto parts ($1.26 billion), gasoline ($338 million), aircraft parts ($262 million), diesel engines ($247 million) and electric storage batteries ($226 million).
As of April 16, truckload demand in Laredo was at 0.63% of the total freight market in the U.S., according to the SONAR outbound tender market share (OTMS.LRD).
Trucking capacity demand in Laredo is higher than the same period in 2024, but lower than 2022 and 2023.