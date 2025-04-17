Mexico remains top US trade partner, Laredo No. 3 gateway

Mexico was the United States’ top trade partner in February, with two-way commerce totaling $68.4 billion, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Trade between the U.S. and Mexico during February was a 2% year-over-year increase compared to the same month in 2024.

Canada was the second ranked U.S. commerce partner with $63.2 billion during February, a 2% year-over-year increase compared to 2024.

China was the third-ranked trade partner, totaling $42.1 billion, a 4% year-over-year decrease.



