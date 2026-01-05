MGN Logistics adds expedited assets in latest deal

Freight management company MGN Logistics announced Monday that it has acquired expedited carrier Fast Service. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fast Service is an expedited freight transportation provider, specializing in time-critical shipments through a network of full truckload carriers, box trucks and cargo vans. The deal adds more than 80 dedicated owner-operators to MGN’s platform and expands its vetted TL capacity network.

“Today’s logistics environment demands more than static solutions—it requires integrated platforms that deliver visibility, execution excellence, and flexibility regardless of market conditions,” said Matthew Telesca, president and founder of MGN Logistics. “The addition of Fast Service accelerates our ability to deliver those capabilities by pairing deep operational capacity with our advanced technology stack.”

Easton, Pennsylvania-based MGN is primarily a freight management and transportation services provider, but the deal adds assets to its network. It uses proprietary technology (MyMGN Marketplace) to provide customers with managed transportation, automated load optimization and other intelligence-driven decision support tools. Its audit and analytics capabilities help shippers lower costs and improve visibility across modes like TL, less-than-truckload, parcel and expedited.