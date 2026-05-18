More than 5,100 freight-related layoffs hit US supply chain sector

A wave of freight-related layoffs and facility closures has swept across the U.S., with more than 5,183 workers affected by shutdowns, restructurings and contract losses tied to the logistics, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

The layoffs span at least 20 states and include warehouse operators, manufacturers, trucking companies, automotive suppliers and food logistics providers. Many of the cuts were linked to broader supply chain restructuring efforts, softening industrial demand, customer contract losses and operational consolidations.

FreshRealm layoffs hit more than 1,000 workers

One of the largest workforce reductions came from California-based FreshRealm, a ready-to-eat meal supplier for brands including Blue Apron. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced layoffs impacting more than 1,000 workers nationwide after disruptions tied to a 2025 listeria outbreak.

FreshRealm’s layoffs include 228 workers at its Tracy, California, facility, 637 employees in Linden, New Jersey, and 161 workers tied to operations in Lancaster, Texas. The Tracy plant is scheduled to permanently close June 27.

Warehouse and logistics providers also announced significant cuts. Third-party logistics operators facing contract losses GEODIS filed a WARN notice in California for 238 layoffs at its Rialto warehouse beginning July 3, while DSV said it will close a facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, resulting in up to 163 job losses after losing a customer contract. Third-party logistics provider Ryder System said it expects to terminate 151 workers in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after a customer contract was not renewed. In Texas, National Safety Apparel is shutting down its San Antonio division, affecting 68 workers, while Southern Mail Service warned of potential layoffs for 50 employees in Houston because of changing USPS contract requirements. Auto parts makers cut almost 600 jobs Automotive-related manufacturing layoffs were another major theme in the roundup. Adient will close its Athens, Tennessee, manufacturing plant, eliminating 210 jobs, while Yanfeng announced 153 layoffs in Chattanooga because of a slowdown in automotive production. Industrial manufacturer Milliken & Company announced closures in South Carolina and Georgia affecting a combined 207 workers as part of an ongoing consolidation effort. Amazon lays off more than 600 in Florida E-commerce giant Amazon is temporarily shutting down a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Homestead, Florida, for a two-year retrofit project, affecting roughly 616 employees. Workers were offered transfers to other South Florida facilities. Several companies cited broader restructuring efforts, changing market conditions or declining business volumes as reasons for the layoffs. Others pointed to consolidations following mergers, weaker consumer demand and efforts to modernize production operations. Freight-related layoffs and closures roundup Company Location Industry/type Layoffs Reason Serta Mattress Co. Cullman, Alabama Mattress manufacturing/distribution 101 Nationwide restructuring FreshRealm Tracy, California; Linden, New Jersey; Lancaster, Texas Food manufacturing/logistics 1,026 Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listeria-related disruptions GEODIS Rialto, California Logistics/warehousing 238 Facility closure Fresh Venture Foods Santa Maria, California Food manufacturing 185 Facility shutdown Amazon fulfillment center Homestead, Florida E-commerce/logistics 616 Facility retrofit project DSV Edwardsville, Illinois Contract logistics 163 Loss of customer contract Legacy Supply Chain Louisville/Bowling Green, Kentucky Transportation/logistics 123 Facility closures Adient Athens, Tennessee Automotive manufacturing 210 Plant closure Yanfeng Chattanooga, Tennessee Automotive supplier 153 Automotive industry slowdown Ryder Integrated Logistics Green Bay, Wisconsin Third-party logistics 151 Nonrenewal of customer contract Knouse Foods Cooperative Chambersburg, Pennsylvania Food manufacturing 148 Operational optimization Peterson Brands Fort Myers, Florida Juice manufacturing 135 Plant closure Swiss Krono Barnwell, South Carolina Flooring/fiberboard manufacturing 130 Competitiveness restructuring Tsubaki Nakashima Erwin, Tennessee Manufacturing 129 Global optimization effort Milliken & Co. South Carolina/Georgia Industrial manufacturing 207 Consolidation, modernization Hilex Poly Co. Richmond, Virginia Packaging manufacturing 118 Operations transfer Jacuzzi Inc. Valdosta, Georgia Manufacturing 111 Market shifts SKF USA Flowery Branch, Georgia Industrial manufacturing 57 Corporate consolidation Cummins Whitestown, Indiana Engine distribution 59 RDC closure Maersk Lakewood/Sumner, Washington Contract logistics 49 Changing market conditions The layoffs and closures were compiled from WARN notices and company announcements across multiple states