Newsletters Contact Us

3PL and BrokerageLayoffs and BankruptciesNewsTop StoriesTrucking

More than 5,100 freight-related layoffs hit US supply chain sector 

FreshRealm, Amazon contractors, logistics providers and manufacturers slash jobs amid restructuring and softer industrial demand

Noi Mahoney
·
Major employers including FreshRealm, GEODIS, Ryder and DSV announced mass layoffs as companies cut costs and consolidated operations. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A wave of freight-related layoffs and facility closures has swept across the U.S., with more than 5,183 workers affected by shutdowns, restructurings and contract losses tied to the logistics, manufacturing and transportation sectors.

The layoffs span at least 20 states and include warehouse operators, manufacturers, trucking companies, automotive suppliers and food logistics providers. Many of the cuts were linked to broader supply chain restructuring efforts, softening industrial demand, customer contract losses and operational consolidations.

FreshRealm layoffs hit more than 1,000 workers

One of the largest workforce reductions came from California-based FreshRealm, a ready-to-eat meal supplier for brands including Blue Apron. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced layoffs impacting more than 1,000 workers nationwide after disruptions tied to a 2025 listeria outbreak.

FreshRealm’s layoffs include 228 workers at its Tracy, California, facility, 637 employees in Linden, New Jersey, and 161 workers tied to operations in Lancaster, Texas. The Tracy plant is scheduled to permanently close June 27.

Warehouse and logistics providers also announced significant cuts.

Third-party logistics operators facing contract losses

GEODIS filed a WARN notice in California for 238 layoffs at its Rialto warehouse beginning July 3, while DSV said it will close a facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, resulting in up to 163 job losses after losing a customer contract.

Third-party logistics provider Ryder System said it expects to terminate 151 workers in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after a customer contract was not renewed.

In Texas, National Safety Apparel is shutting down its San Antonio division, affecting 68 workers, while Southern Mail Service warned of potential layoffs for 50 employees in Houston because of changing USPS contract requirements.

Auto parts makers cut almost 600 jobs

Automotive-related manufacturing layoffs were another major theme in the roundup.

Adient will close its Athens, Tennessee, manufacturing plant, eliminating 210 jobs, while Yanfeng announced 153 layoffs in Chattanooga because of a slowdown in automotive production.

Industrial manufacturer Milliken & Company announced closures in South Carolina and Georgia affecting a combined 207 workers as part of an ongoing consolidation effort.

Amazon lays off more than 600 in Florida

E-commerce giant Amazon is temporarily shutting down a 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Homestead, Florida, for a two-year retrofit project, affecting roughly 616 employees. Workers were offered transfers to other South Florida facilities.

Several companies cited broader restructuring efforts, changing market conditions or declining business volumes as reasons for the layoffs. Others pointed to consolidations following mergers, weaker consumer demand and efforts to modernize production operations.

CompanyLocationIndustry/typeLayoffsReason
Serta Mattress Co.Cullman, AlabamaMattress manufacturing/distribution101Nationwide restructuring
FreshRealmTracy, California; Linden, New Jersey; Lancaster, TexasFood manufacturing/logistics1,026Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listeria-related disruptions
GEODISRialto, CaliforniaLogistics/warehousing238Facility closure
Fresh Venture FoodsSanta Maria, CaliforniaFood manufacturing185Facility shutdown
Amazon fulfillment centerHomestead, FloridaE-commerce/logistics616Facility retrofit project
DSVEdwardsville, IllinoisContract logistics163Loss of customer contract
Legacy Supply ChainLouisville/Bowling Green, KentuckyTransportation/logistics123Facility closures
AdientAthens, TennesseeAutomotive manufacturing210Plant closure
YanfengChattanooga, TennesseeAutomotive supplier153Automotive industry slowdown
Ryder Integrated LogisticsGreen Bay, WisconsinThird-party logistics151Nonrenewal of customer contract
Knouse Foods CooperativeChambersburg, PennsylvaniaFood manufacturing148Operational optimization
Peterson BrandsFort Myers, FloridaJuice manufacturing135Plant closure
Swiss KronoBarnwell, South CarolinaFlooring/fiberboard manufacturing130Competitiveness restructuring
Tsubaki NakashimaErwin, TennesseeManufacturing129Global optimization effort
Milliken & Co.South Carolina/GeorgiaIndustrial manufacturing207Consolidation, modernization
Hilex Poly Co.Richmond, VirginiaPackaging manufacturing118Operations transfer
Jacuzzi Inc.Valdosta, GeorgiaManufacturing111Market shifts
SKF USAFlowery Branch, GeorgiaIndustrial manufacturing57Corporate consolidation
CumminsWhitestown, IndianaEngine distribution59RDC closure
MaerskLakewood/Sumner, WashingtonContract logistics49Changing market conditions
The layoffs and closures were compiled from WARN notices and company announcements across multiple states
Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com