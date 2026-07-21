More trucks, drivers put out of service as commercial vehicle crackdown expands

Commercial vehicle enforcement agencies across the U.S. and Canada are continuing an aggressive push to remove unsafe trucks and unqualified drivers from the road.

Recent inspection blitzes in Arizona, Nebraska and Ontario uncovered hundreds of safety violations and placed dozens of commercial vehicles and drivers out of service.

The renewed inspections follow a series of recent enforcement actions reported by FreightWaves involving drivers operating commercial vehicles without the required CDL, impaired driving cases and unsafe equipment violations in Arizona, California and Indiana.

Arizona inspection detail

Arizona Highway Patrol troopers assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, working alongside the Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division, conducted a three-day enforcement operation July 15-17 along State Route 87 near Payson.

Troopers completed 96 commercial vehicle inspections and identified 350 violations. The operation resulted in: 13 vehicles placed out of service

23 drivers placed out of service Authorities said the most common violations included drivers operating without a commercial driver’s license, missing or falsified logbooks and vehicle equipment defects. One driver also was cited on drug-related charges. The operation came just days after Arizona DPS cited another hotshot truck driver hauling more than 30,000 pounds without a CDL, medical certificate or properly functioning emergency brakes. The driver and vehicle were placed out of service. Related: No CDL, DUI and out-of-service orders: Commercial vehicle enforcement ramps up Nebraska troopers uncover 155 violations In Nebraska, the State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division conducted targeted inspections July 9 in Madison County aimed at commercial vehicles that typically bypass weigh stations. Troopers inspected 41 trucks and discovered 155 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. The inspections resulted in: 13 vehicles placed out of service

Two drivers placed out of service

22 citations issued

27 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance decals awarded to trucks found free of immediate safety defects Officials said vehicles were removed from service because of serious safety concerns, including defective brakes, worn tires and other mechanical issues posing an immediate crash risk. Ontario inspectors sideline more than half the trucks checked Commercial vehicle inspectors in Ontario, Canada, also reported significant enforcement results during a joint operation involving the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation in Kirkfield. Inspectors examined 18 commercial motor vehicles and removed 10 trucks from service while issuing 10 provincial offense notices. Oklahoma highlights top violations Rather than focusing on a single enforcement operation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently released data highlighting the most common violations uncovered during thousands of commercial vehicle inspections conducted each year. Among the top violations identified during June were: Brake adjustment defects (186) Missing required inspection documentation (169) Registration violations (141) Excess axle weight (124) Underinflated or leaking tires (123) Defective brakes (95) Automatic brake adjustment failures (93) Air brake leaks (92) More significant overweight violations (91) Speeding (91) Related: Arizona troopers sideline hotshot driver hauling water hoses without CDL Why it matters: The latest enforcement actions show regulators across North America are increasingly using roadside inspections to identify unqualified CDL drivers and unsafe commercial vehicles, raising the compliance stakes for motor carriers while reinforcing that licensing, maintenance and documentation violations are receiving heightened scrutiny.