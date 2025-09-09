Motive defeats Samsara in ITC ruling

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a long-anticipated ruling in favor of Motive in a high-profile patent infringement complaint brought by competitor Samsara.

The ITC judge found no patent infringement and cast doubt on the validity of Samsara’s patents.

In a press release sent to FreightWaves Tuesday, Motive’s Chief Legal Officer Shu White said, “Samsara falsely accused Motive of patent infringement in the ITC to stifle competition and disrupt our business. But they failed…Motive remains more focused than ever on our mission to improve the safety of our roads.”

Earlier this year, Omnitracs accused Motive of infringing on four patents related to telematics. A federal jury in the Northern District of California issued a unanimous verdict in favor of Motive in just days, finding no infringement in this case as well.