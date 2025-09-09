Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Motive defeats Samsara in ITC ruling

After victories over Omnitracs, Motive secures next win in court.

FreightWaves Staff
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Motive Technologies (formerly KeepTruckin) has successfully defended itself against multiple lawsuits from competitors like Samsara and Omnitracs, winning key legal battles and overcoming attempts to block its products from the US market.
  • The US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Motive, finding no patent infringement and questioning the validity of Samsara's patents, highlighting a pattern of legal attacks against Motive as its market share grew.
  • Motive's countersuits allege that competitors engaged in unfair competition, false advertising, and using litigation to suppress competition rather than focusing on product innovation.
  • The outcome is seen as a significant win not only for Motive but for the broader industry, potentially shifting the landscape away from litigation-based competition and towards a focus on technological advancement.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a long-anticipated ruling in favor of Motive in a high-profile patent infringement complaint brought by competitor Samsara.

The ITC judge found no patent infringement and cast doubt on the validity of Samsara’s patents.

In a press release sent to FreightWaves Tuesday, Motive’s Chief Legal Officer Shu White said, “Samsara falsely accused Motive of patent infringement in the ITC to stifle competition and disrupt our business. But they failed…Motive remains more focused than ever on our mission to improve the safety of our roads.”

Earlier this year, Omnitracs accused Motive of infringing on four patents related to telematics. A federal jury in the Northern District of California issued a unanimous verdict in favor of Motive in just days, finding no infringement in this case as well.

Samsara’s claims went beyond the ITC; the company also filed lawsuits in California state court and Delaware federal court, and California federal court, accusing Motive of trade secret theft, false advertising, and deceptive business practices.

Motive has denied the allegations, counter-suing and presenting evidence that suggests Samsara, not Motive, engaged in aggressive “benchmarking” against competitors, including Motive itself.

Samsara’s ITC case sought to ban imports of Motive’s AI dashcams and gateway devices, and in March 2024, Motive filed a countersuit in federal court, alleging that Samsara engaged in unfair competition, false advertising, deceptive trade practices, and abuse of the legal system. The company’s central argument was that Samsara’s strategy was about suppressing a competitor that was outpacing them on product and performance.

The case will now undergo final ITC review with the full commission expected to review and ratify the judge’s ruling. If upheld, Samsara’s attempt to block Motive products from U.S. markets will be formally dismissed.

FreightWaves Staff