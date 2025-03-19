New American Industrial Alliance grows as tariffs boost domestic manufacturing

As market analysts continue to gauge the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, some domestic manufacturers are banding together to revitalize America’s manufacturing sector.

Formic, a robots-as-a-service automation provider for U.S. manufacturers, has joined the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA) to grow accessible automation and workforce training initiatives in the U.S.

The company told FreightWaves in an email that the decision comes in the face of rising tariffs as more and more businesses work alongside NAIA to strengthen domestic production and supply chain resilience.

NAIA is a multisector trade association of builders, investors and policymakers who focus on reindustrialization by restoring America’s manufacturing capacity.



