Has enthusiasm for robotics stalled?

A recent market intelligence report by global supply chain automation analysts at Interact Analysis forecasts that growth in the mobile robot market will dip over the next two years.

In a news release emailed to FreightWaves, Interact says it has cut its short-term growth projection for the mobile robot market by 18% in 2027 due to “global economic and political turbulence.”

“The outlook for mobile robots — automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) — remains positive, but it is constrained by external factors, which are leading to slowing demand, a ‘wait and see’ attitude to investment from retailers and manufacturers, and slower than anticipated price declines,” the release stated.

Machine mania

Three years ago, autonomous machines were taking global supply chains by storm. Robot sales reached record levels in response to worker shortages, with providers selling 11,595 robots in the first quarter of 2022 valued at $646 million.



