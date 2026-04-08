Norfolk Southern awarded control of disputed eastern port rail line

The Surface Transportation Board has granted Norfolk Southern’s formal request to control the Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line, a terminal switching railroad that serves the Port of Virginia.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and NS (NYSE: NSC) have been locked in a legal dispute over the NPBL for seven years. NS has controlled the 36-mile NPBL since 1982 by virtue of its 57% ownership stake; CSX owns the other 43% of the railroad that was created as a neutral switching carrier in 1896.

It was through this dispute that regulators discovered that NS never sought authority to control the NPBL in 1982 as part of the Norfolk & Western-Southern Railway merger. In a regulatory housekeeping move, NS subsequently sought formal board approval in 2025.

But CSX opposed this, contending that it should have direct access to the Virginia Port Authority’s Norfolk International Terminals via NPBL, which reaches the dockside terminal over NS track. CSX also alleged, among other things, that NS and NPBL set a switching rate that effectively prevents CSX from competing at NIT.