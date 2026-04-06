Maryland Senate expects to pass two-person train crew bill

Maryland’s Senate expects to advance a bill requiring two-person train crews in the state to the desk of Gov. Wes Moore, Senate Democrats said during an April 3 press conference.

SB 156, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles County), would except movements in hostler or yard service, and sets penalties of up to $10,000 for the first offense and up to $25,000 for a second offense within three years. The companion legislation in the state House, HB 862, passed on a 98-35 vote on March 11.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore) said during the press conference that “meaningful bills to support organized labor” have been a focal point in the chamber during the current session, which is two weeks from conclusion. David Pendleton, Maryland safety and legislative director for the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division, said the bill is “proactive rail safety legislation that will ensure quick action will be taken in the event of an emergency on the rail lines.”

SMART-TD National Safety and Legislative Director Jared Cassity said in a release that the law’s progress “is exactly what this union is built to do. This legislation will save lives, plain and simple.”