  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
ContainerNewsRail

Norfolk Southern reopens Kentucky intermodal terminal

Terminal will serve ‘strong growth in the Louisville intermodal market’

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read
A photograph of a Norfolk Southern train.
A Norfolk Southern train. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Norfolk Southern has reopened an intermodal terminal serving Louisville, Kentucky, in light of “strong growth” in the intermodal market there.

NS (NYSE: NSC) reopened the terminal in Buechel, Kentucky, on Monday. The terminal will be open only for inbound traffic coming from the Norfolk International Terminals in Virginia and the Portsmouth APM Terminals at the Virginia International Gateway in Norfolk.  

The reopening will add terminal capacity to the growing Louisville market, NS said Sept. 29.

The reopening of the terminal follows other recent efforts to reopen terminals in the Midwest. In August, NS reopened a South Central intermodal facility, while BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) reopened a terminal serving the Memphis, Tennessee, area. 

The FreightWaves SONAR chart below shows outbound rail container traffic from Louisville to Norfolk since the start of 2021:

Total outbound rail container volume from Louisville to Norfolk (in blue: ORAIL.SDFORF) since the start of the year. The green line represents total outbound loaded international container volume (ORAILINTL.SDFORF) and the purple line represents total outbound empty international container volume (ORAILINE.SDFORF). (FreightWaves SONAR) To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Tags
Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.