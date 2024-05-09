NTSB to deliver findings on FedEx-Southwest near miss

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it will hold a board meeting next month to vote on proposed findings and safety recommendations resulting from its investigation into the near-collision of a FedEx Express with a commercial passenger jet in Texas last year.

The announcement came shortly after the agency sent a team of experts to Istanbul, Turkey to investigate an emergency landing Wednesday by a FedEx (NYSE: FDX) Boeing 767-300 freighter when its front landing gear failed to deploy.

The NTST will meet June 6 in Washington to hear presentations from investigators, deliberate over the draft report and vote on proposed findings, probable cause and safety recommendations related to the near crash on Feb. 4, 2023.

A preliminary report said that a FedEx 767 freighter was only 150 feet above the ground when pilots realized a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing to take off on the same runway and aborted its landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Feb. 4, 2023. The FedEx pilots also warned the Southwest crew to abort their takeoff. The FedEx aircraft veered sharply to the right and pulled up to avoid a collision.



