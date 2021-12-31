NTT DATA to acquire Chainalytics for supply chain consulting expertise
Data services company plans to bring on all 200 employees of Atlanta-based firm
NTT DATA Services has announced its intent to acquire supply chain consulting and analytics firm Chainalytics to reinforce its logistics consulting capabilities for its global enterprise customers.
While terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, NTT DATA Services plans to close on the deal in the coming weeks through a leveraged buyout from its financial sponsor GPB Capital, according to Pitchbook.
“Nearly every industry has been impacted by supply chain disruption, magnifying the need to accelerate improvement opportunities in supply chain planning and execution,” said Dan Albright, divisional president and global head of consulting at NTT DATA Services.
The data services company, a part of the Japanese global technology and business solutions provider NTT Group, plans to bring on all of Chainalytics’ 200 employees and its resources to improve its consulting for customers in industries including banking, education, energy, insurance, manufacturing, retail and transportation.
“By combining our capabilities, we will advance our purpose of being the leading partner for supporting data-driven supply chain transformation. We’re excited to join the NTT DATA family, where we share strongly aligned cultures and passion for innovation, which are the sources of our differentiation and value to our clients, while accessing a larger platform for growth,” said Chainalytics CEO Mike Kilgore.
NTT DATA Services works with such organizations as Cintas, Flexport, ALN Medical Management, Arcosa and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, the city of Las Vegas and Colorado State University.
With Chainalytics’ expertise, NTT DATA Services said it hopes to better offer advice in areas like direct-to-customer business models and environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives.
2 Comments
