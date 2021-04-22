NZCS chat recap: How investors can hold companies accountable on climate change

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

Fireside chat topic: Helping investors match money and ethics

Details: Lila Holzman of As You Sow talks with FreightWaves reporter Kaylee Nix about how investors can hold companies accountable on climate change by demanding transparency and environmentally friendly practices.

Bio: Holzman is senior energy program manager at As You Sow, which advocates for corporate social responsibility on behalf of investors. Holzman engages with companies on climate change. She previously worked in the solar energy sector and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala. She holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of business.

Key quotes from Holzman: