NZCS chat recap: How investors can hold companies accountable on climate change

‘Companies need to just start digging in and looking at their own emissions’

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 22, 2021
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

Fireside chat topic: Helping investors match money and ethics

Details: Lila Holzman of As You Sow talks with FreightWaves reporter Kaylee Nix about how investors can hold companies accountable on climate change by demanding transparency and environmentally friendly practices. 

Bio: Holzman is senior energy program manager at As You Sow, which advocates for corporate social responsibility on behalf of investors. Holzman engages with companies on climate change. She previously worked in the solar energy sector and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Guatemala. She holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of business. 

Key quotes from Holzman:

“There are some basics that investors need to know when it comes to a company’s climate-related footprint and climate-related planning.”

“Sometimes what we see is a company might be doing some of the right things, might have some of the right targets, and then is in some trade associations that are lobbying pretty counterproductively on climate.”

“Companies need to just start digging in and looking at their own emissions. … Where that first step is knowing your own impact and understanding where along your operations and your supply chain emissions are the greatest.”

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based investigative journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

