One Week After Landmark SCOTUS Ruling: Why Truckload Spot Rates Just Hit All-Time Highs — And Why This Is Only the Beginning

One week ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous 9-0 decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II that is already reshaping the $800-billion-plus truckload brokerage sector. The Court ruled that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA) does not preempt state-law negligent hiring claims against brokers. In plain English: brokers can now be sued in state courts for failing to properly vet the carriers they put on the road.

I’ve spent the past seven days talking directly with brokers, shippers, carriers, technology providers, and stakeholders across the industry. The general consensus is that this is the most impactful development since trucking deregulation.

Truckload spot rates hit new all-time high: this is not SCOTUS related, it is compliance crackdown + reindustrialization.



We are week into SCOTUS and this is what we've learned (all over the board tbh):



– Large brokers tell us they are getting more commitments from… pic.twitter.com/NkDq9QGk3w — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) May 22, 2026

Spot Rates at Record Levels — And Still Climbing

On Thursday, truckload spot rates reached new all-time highs, even beating out the record high rates set during COVID. The SCOTUS decision may be having an impact at the margin, but the real cause is the massive compliance crackdown and resurgence of the industrial economy.

A broader compliance crackdown has been underway for months. Reindustrialization and near-shoring trends have been pulling capacity inland. Those forces were already tightening the market. The Supreme Court’s decision removed the liability shield brokers had long relied on, but this will take months and years to work out. Why Unknown Carriers Carry the Highest Post-Montgomery Risk Carrier vetting platforms and post-ruling legal analyses consistently identify the same core risk profile: a carrier with no operating history, no inspection record, and no prior relationship with the broker is the most difficult to defend as a vetting decision. The carrier may be perfectly safe, but the broker cannot demonstrate the affirmative basis for that conclusion at the time of selection. This is the core legal problem that load board sourcing creates: by its nature, the load board model brings the broker into contact with carriers it has not previously worked with. This does not mean load boards cease to function. It does mean the operating model of load board sourcing — match a load to a carrier at the lowest cost without prior relationship — comes under direct legal scrutiny. Load board operators that build verified-identity, safety-credentialed, indemnification-backed marketplaces are positioned for the new environment. Load board models that remain neutral pipes between brokers and unknown carriers face the most direct legal pressure on their value proposition. What I’m Hearing on the Ground Here’s what the past week of direct conversations has shown me: Brokers have turned sharply more selective. Highway, a major carrier-vetting platform, told me that several large brokerages are no longer accepting loads from non-domiciled CDL drivers — a complete reversal from just seven days earlier. The risk is now simply too high.

Highway, a major carrier-vetting platform, told me that several large brokerages are no longer accepting loads from non-domiciled CDL drivers — a complete reversal from just seven days earlier. The risk is now simply too high. Shippers are nervous and reallocating freight. Several enterprise shippers have reached out because their incumbent brokers can’t secure trucks. Others have paused loading certain brokers while they reassess exposure. The most common move I’m seeing: shippers are considering shifting volume into managed transportation programs, where brokers take on more operational control and, critically, more structured risk mitigation.

Several enterprise shippers have reached out because their incumbent brokers can’t secure trucks. Others have paused loading certain brokers while they reassess exposure. The most common move I’m seeing: shippers are considering shifting volume into managed transportation programs, where brokers take on more operational control and, critically, more structured risk mitigation. Large brokers are bullish — and gaining share. The biggest brokerage houses are ecstatic. They see this as a generational opportunity to consolidate market share. Smaller “long-tail” brokers without deep balance sheets or sophisticated risk systems will likely struggle.

The biggest brokerage houses are ecstatic. They see this as a generational opportunity to consolidate market share. Smaller “long-tail” brokers without deep balance sheets or sophisticated risk systems will likely struggle. Insurance premiums are the sleeping giant. No one has final numbers yet, but early estimates I’m hearing from large brokers range from 3x to 10x increases in brokerage liability insurance.

No one has final numbers yet, but early estimates I’m hearing from large brokers range from 3x to 10x increases in brokerage liability insurance. Conditional safety ratings have become radioactive. Carriers sitting on FMCSA “conditional” ratings are finding it dramatically harder to get loads. The agency is overwhelmed, and the frustration from small carriers is real. Interestingly, several large, compliant asset carriers have formally asked the FMCSA for more inspections so they can clear their names more quickly and capture the capacity now being withheld from marginal players.

Carriers sitting on FMCSA “conditional” ratings are finding it dramatically harder to get loads. The agency is overwhelmed, and the frustration from small carriers is real. Interestingly, several large, compliant asset carriers have formally asked the FMCSA for more inspections so they can clear their names more quickly and capture the capacity now being withheld from marginal players. Small claims are the hidden cost bomb. One asset carrier told me the real financial drag isn’t the headline-grabbing million-dollar lawsuits — it’s the volume of $20,000 nuisance claims that fall outside insurance. If brokers start getting pulled into even a fraction of those, the administrative burden could add more than $20 per load industry-wide. We already have the first legal signal of the new reality: a broker-liability case that had been dismissed was amended this week to bring the freight broker back in as a defendant. Winners and Losers in the New Broker-Liability Era Winners: Well-capitalized, large brokers with strong risk-management systems

Managed transportation providers

Highly compliant, well-insured asset carriers

Public truckload carriers and established 3PLs (I continue to believe these are the stocks to own)

Load board operators with verified identity and indemnification-backed models Challenged: Small and mid-size brokers without scale or deep insurance resources

Non-domiciled or conditionally rated carriers

Neutral-pipe load boards that connect brokers to unvetted carriers

Shippers are overly reliant on spot-market capacity without robust vetting The Bottom Line The era of the broker as a low-liability “matchmaker” is officially over. Every load board just became a higher-stakes risk-management exercise. Capacity is tightening selectively but powerfully. Rates are already at record levels and have further to run.As one senior industry executive told me this week: “You haven’t seen anything yet.”