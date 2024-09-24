Outgo commits to 4-hour factoring speeds, announces $15M capital raise

Carrier-focused payments platform Outgo said Tuesday it has received a $15 million investment from venture capital investors and that it has secured a $50 million credit facility to be used for purchasing carrier receivables. It said the capital infusion has allowed it to become “the industry leader in funding speeds for carriers.”

The Seattle-based 2021 startup said the previously undisclosed funding round was led by Gradient Ventures and Construct Capital along with participation from other investors. Upper90 led the raise for the credit facility.

“Outgo’s mission is to increase transparency and eliminate exorbitant rates, hidden fees, and long contracts with the most flexible and intelligent financial products in freight,“ a news release stated.

The release said carriers often wait a month or longer to receive payment. However, Outgo is now touting a commitment to four-hour funding, with half of its invoices getting approved within 90 minutes and 25% seeing 15-minute turn times. It offers factoring options as low as 1%. In addition, funding is available to carriers around the clock, and there are no blackouts for holidays.