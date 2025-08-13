PCS Software introduces AI intelligence engine Cortex

PCS Software, the creator of an all-in-one transportation management system, has recently announced Cortex, an AI-driven intelligence engine designed to revolutionize freight operations. The new tool is poised to redefine how fleets operate by embedding AI capabilities directly into PCS’s Transportation Management System (TMS).
As the transportation industry continuously seeks to optimize processes, Cortex promises to turn data into actionable insights, thereby streamlining operations and minimizing manual tasks.
“Our AI strategy is grounded in 25+ years of operational expertise, deep customer insight, and an unmatched understanding of the workflows of carriers, brokers, and shippers—all built into the PCS TMS,” said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS, in a news release. “We’ve focused on AI that matters—tools that improve margins, automate busywork, and give fleets that rely on PCS a true competitive edge.”
The core of Cortex lies in its seamless integration within the PCS TMS. Unlike standalone AI solutions, Cortex emphasizes a spectrum of cross-functional improvements that encompass dispatch, planning, safety, and driver management. It aims to usher in a new era of efficiency by bolstering several critical areas of operation.
Optimization is a primary focus, where Cortex leverages machine learning to refine the most data-heavy and decision-centric tasks, including scheduling and opportunity management. In terms of workflow, the AI cuts down on manual processes, enhancing the capacity to handle multiple tasks swiftly and effectively. Furthermore, Cortex enhances communication by managing diverse types of interactions, facilitating smoother and more efficient exchanges.
“We leaned into AI early—not for hype, but for real results,” said Danielle Villegas, Chief Product Officer at PCS, in a news release. “Cortex isn’t just an add-on or an experiment, it’s a competitive weapon that helps fleets do more with less.”
The initial modules of Cortex, scheduled to launch this fall, aim to primarily tackle dispatch, routing, and scheduling workflows. These tools promise to equip dispatchers with advanced capabilities to capitalize on opportunities and drive profitability amidst the fluctuating freight market.
PCS Software’s commitment to empowering transportation and logistics companies is evident through its continual innovation and enhancement of product offerings. Providing solutions that cater to both small and large fleets, PCS is setting a new standard in the industry by bringing enterprise-level technology to all its clients.