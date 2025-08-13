PCS Software introduces AI intelligence engine Cortex

PCS Software, the creator of an all-in-one transportation management system, has recently announced Cortex, an AI-driven intelligence engine designed to revolutionize freight operations. The new tool is poised to redefine how fleets operate by embedding AI capabilities directly into PCS’s Transportation Management System (TMS).

As the transportation industry continuously seeks to optimize processes, Cortex promises to turn data into actionable insights, thereby streamlining operations and minimizing manual tasks.

“Our AI strategy is grounded in 25+ years of operational expertise, deep customer insight, and an unmatched understanding of the workflows of carriers, brokers, and shippers—all built into the PCS TMS,” said Mark Hill, CEO of PCS, in a news release. “We’ve focused on AI that matters—tools that improve margins, automate busywork, and give fleets that rely on PCS a true competitive edge.”

The core of Cortex lies in its seamless integration within the PCS TMS. Unlike standalone AI solutions, Cortex emphasizes a spectrum of cross-functional improvements that encompass dispatch, planning, safety, and driver management. It aims to usher in a new era of efficiency by bolstering several critical areas of operation.