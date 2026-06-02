PE firm Open Road Ventures acquires intermodal 3PL Double-Stack

Private equity firm Open Road Ventures announced Tuesday that it has acquired 3PL Double-Stack Logistics.

Double-Stack is an intermodal freight broker that has direct relationships with the Class I railroads. Unlike many 3PLs, it owns assets—a fleet of over 150 intermodal containers.

“We take items that typically don’t ship intermodal and work with the railroads to come up with a plan to shift and move that product from over the road to intermodal,” said Joe Kolb, Double-Stack founder and CEO.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The financial backing will allow Double-Stack to expand its service offering and North American footprint.