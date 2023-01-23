Pitt Ohio adds next-day lanes in New York

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has added 32 next-day lanes in and out of the state of New York.

“PITT OHIO is committed to providing our customers with best in class, next day service,” stated Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Expansions such as this one to New York are a result of listening to our customers’ needs and responding with service and solutions they require.”

Shipments to and from recently acquired terminals in Albany, Buffalo, Utica and Watertown will see faster transit times to locations throughout the mid-Atlantic. One-day times are available from nine terminals to and from Albany, Buffalo and Utica, and five of Pitt Ohio’s mid-Atlantic terminals now have next-day service in and out of Watertown.

In July, Pitt Ohio announced it was acquiring assets from partner carrier Teal’s Express. The deal included the four aforementioned service centers in New York as well as equipment. As part of the deal, Teal’s Express ceased operations in mid-August and the terminals were integrated in the Pitt Ohio network.

The locations were the first terminal additions for Pitt Ohio in 16 years.

“When we expanded into the entire state of New York back in August with direct service, our first objective was to hire drivers and staff to help us improve service standards. We are the LTL carrier known for our quality service, reliability, and next day lanes,” Muessig said.





Pitt Ohio’s LTL network includes 25 terminals throughout the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast, generating more than $900 million in revenue annually. The carrier has more than 3,200 employees and offers a full line of services including expedited, dedicated and truckload transportation in addition to transloading and warehousing services.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

