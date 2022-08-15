Pitt Ohio adds 4 terminals, begins direct service in New York

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has begun direct service in New York. The offering is part of a deal recently struck with partner carrier Teal’s Express.

Pitt Ohio recently acquired assets from Teal’s, which had been providing it with service in the state since 2016. Under the new structure, Pitt Ohio is integrating four terminals (Albany, Buffalo, Utica and Watertown) as well as the equipment and employees of Teal’s into its existing operations. The new facilities mark the first terminal additions to Pitt Ohio’s network in 16 years.

Teal’s closed its operations Saturday.

“We’re excited about this expansion and eager to service this new area and these customers,” said Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer at Pitt Ohio. “Shippers to and from New York can expect reliable LTL service and a wide range of solutions for the logistics challenges they are facing.”

Pitt Ohio will also be able to provide additional services like warehousing, drayage and fleet management to these accounts.

“Shippers can expect reliable LTL service with extensive equipment capabilities including liftgates, which we know is important to these shippers,” Muessig said. “With future enhancements into and out of New York, customers can expect Pitt Ohio will continue to be best in the Northeast.”

Service between New England and New York state will continue to be provided by Pitt Ohio’s sister company, Ross Express.

The Pittsburgh-based carrier now boasts 25 terminals throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

Watch: Diesel prices dropping

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes Schneider (No. 7).