PLP Logistics, FreightSnap launch affordable dimensioner technology

PLP Logistics announced Thursday it has partnered with FreightSnap to offer less-than-truckload shippers an all-in-one dimensioner technology.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based 3PL said the combined dimensioner-floor scale technology quickly captures accurate pallet weights and dimensions. The equipment and software created by Lenexa, Kansas-based FreightSnap uploads the data to PLP’s TMS, helping shippers avoid invoicing exceptions and freight reclassifications.

“As a former CFO, I advocate for technology that is cost-effective, alleviates time-consuming tasks, and demonstrates bottom-line results,” said Doug Russ, PLP’s co-founder and CEO.

Russ said the use of the technology has allowed customers to reduce billing exceptions and disputes by half.

The enhanced dimensioner data better aligns shipper and carrier operations through full API integration. It also facilitates the claims process as shipment photos are automatically captured and part of the data document.

“Positive ROI for our new FreightSnap solution is generated in as little as three months,” Russ continued.





In additional to LTL, PLP provides full truckload services. It works to minimize freight spend for the shippers on its platform, touting a 21% historical savings rate for customers.

“We are eager to partner with PLP in this service innovation,” said Mike Eichenberg, FreightSnap’s co-founder and CEO. “Our goal is to make dimensioning a cost-saving game-changer for all customers.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden