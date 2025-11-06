PlusAI, International and NVIDIA move closer to autonomous truck commercialization

Development of Level 4 autonomous trucks is moving closer to full commercialization, according to a recent partnership update among trucking original equipment manufacturer International, autonomous truck technology maker PlusAI and NVIDIA.

These new factory-built vehicles will be built by International, with PlusAI providing SuperDrive, the virtual driver. The AI computing power comes from NVIDIA, whose DRIVE AGX Thor compute platform is powered by custom-built Blackwell chips specifically designed for AI workloads to make safe autonomous driving possible.

“We are excited about the advancements we’re making in our autonomy program with our global autonomy partner PlusAI. Building on our fleet trials in Texas, the collaboration with NVIDIA and PlusAI is an important step on our path to production,” said Tobias Glitterstam, senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer at International, in a press release.

The collaboration between International and PlusAI was announced earlier in September and involved customer fleet trials using second-generation autonomous trucks. The pilots took place along the Interstate 35 corridor in Texas that runs between Laredo and Dallas.