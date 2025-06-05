Driverless-trucking developer Plus to go public via merger

Plus, an autonomous driving software provider, announced on Thursday it will become a publicly traded company through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IX.

The combined company will operate as PlusAI.

“This transaction provides access to capital and strategic support that will help us advance our product roadmap, execute our development and commercialization strategy, and deliver a transformative logistics solution to one of the world’s largest and most essential industries,” David Liu, co-founder and CEO of Plus, said in a news release.

Santa Clara, California-based Plus was founded by Liu and Stanford University classmate Shawn Kerrigan in 2016. The company develops AI-based virtual driver software for factory-built autonomous trucks.



