International and PlusAI launch driverless truck fleet trials in Texas

International and PlusAI recently announced the launch of customer fleet trials using second-generation autonomous trucks. As part of the partnership with the autonomous truck technology maker, International will be piloting the driverless trucks powered by PlusAI’s virtual driver along the Interstate 35 corridor in Texas that runs between Laredo and Dallas.

As part of the pilot, International, part of global OEM Traton Group, has partnered with a handful of select fleet operators. The trucks will be managed from International’s autonomous hub located in San Antonio, Texas.

These second-generation driverless trucks have an updated sensor suite and computer, both of which are factory-installed in an International LT series tractor. These factory-built autonomous trucks also contain an S13 Integrated Powertrain with PlusAI providing its latest AI-powered SuperDrive, the virtual driver.

Compared to other autonomous deployments, PlusAI is going the traditional approach, through an OEM that then works directly with customers.