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Postal Service can proceed with 8% parcel surcharge, regulator says

Fee designed to offset unexpected surge in transport costs

Eric Kulisch
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U.S. Postal Service vans, like this one in Vancouver, Washington, usually run on gasoline. The price of gasoline has jumped more than 25% in the past five weeks. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

The Postal Regulatory Commission on Monday approved the  U.S. Postal Service’s request to add an 8% surge for transportation-related expenses on parcel products. The change will be effective April 26 through Jan. 17, 2007.

The Postal Service has previously raised prices to cover the costs associated with increased volumes during peak season, but last month requested permission for the first time to apply a time-limited price adjustment to deal with rapidly changing market conditions — most notably the spike in fuel costs since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28. The price of gasoline, which powers most of delivery vans, is up 38% over the past five weeks.

The agency has said the surcharge is intended to help offset a variety of transportation costs besides fuel, including trucking rates, vehicle maintenance, and pass-through costs, such as insurance, from contract motor carriers.

The Postal Service also said that the temporary surcharge would help it transition to a permanent mechanism for imposing surcharges on competitive products to support its universal service obligation in a more financially sustainable way. Last fiscal year, the USPS lost $9 billion, with an operating loss of about $2.7 billion.

Big commercial parcel carriers have standard fuel surcharge mechanisms that automatically update each week as the price of fuel changes. Instead of constantly adjusting base transportation rates, the carriers use fuel surcharges as a flexible pricing mechanism tied to external fuel indexes. Their fuel surcharges currently range from about 21% to 34% of the base transportation rate, depending on mode and import/export status. 

The Postal Service says its fee is less than one-third of what its competitors charge for fuel alone.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com