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Price of Forever stamp reaches 82 cents

US Postal Service needs more revenue to help bring budget under control

Eric Kulisch
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The U.S. Postal Service has hiked the price of First-Class letter mail to 82 cents. (Photo: Shutterstock)

It now costs 82 cents to send a letter by First-Class mail after the U.S. Postal Service raised the price of a Forever stamp by 4 cents on Sunday as it tries to turn around its finances.

The price of a domestic postcard went up by 4 cents to 65 cents. International postcards cost $1.75, up 5 cents.

The Postal Service in early April notified the public of the planned price increase, which was approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission. 

The nation’s postal operator is $31 billion in debt and faces a liquidity crisis as soon as 2031 amid declining mail volumes in a digital world, rising costs and federal constraints while still required to deliver to every address. Postmaster General David Steiner said the agency has amassed $120 billion in net losses since 2007 and needs Congress’s help removing outdated restrictions that prevent it from restructuring. Management has staved off operating cuts for the time being by temporarily suspending employer retirement contributions and streamlining network operations.

Steiner has previously testified that he thinks Americans would be willing to pay up to 95 cents per letter, which would still be cheaper than in most industrialized countries. 

Keep US Posted, an advocacy group of consumers, nonprofits, newspapers, greeting card publishers, magazines and catalogs, has criticized the postage increase, saying the Postal Service has a cost problem, not a revenue problem. It points out that stamp prices have gone up 44% over the past 15 years and rates for other mail products have risen even more. It wants Congress to limit USPS rate hikes to once per year and cap them to the rise of the Consumer Price Index.

The latest change raised stamp prices 4.8%.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Postal Service moves half of long-distance mail by air just to satisfy UPS contract

Troubled Postal Service moves to raise stamp prices, conserve cash

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com