Project44 first strategic partner for Google’s Supply Chain Twin

With rising costs, low inventories and the inability to accurately estimate deliveries to end consumers, all eyes are on supply chains and the technology investments that make them more agile in times of high demand.

In an effort to help companies leverage data for supply chain resiliency, global technology company Google on Tuesday launched Supply Chain Twin and its module for the service, Supply Chain Pulse.

Supply Chain Twin, propped up by Google Cloud, produces a digital copy of its customers’ supply chain to leverage transportation and public data, like weather statistics, to aid logistics decision-making.

“Siloed and incomplete data is limiting the visibility companies have into their supply chains,” said Hans Thalbauer, managing director of supply chain and logistics solutions at Google Cloud. “The Supply Chain Twin enables customers to gain deeper insights into their operations, helping them optimize supply chain functions — from sourcing and planning to distribution and logistics.”

Project44 first to integrate Supply Chain Twin

Concurrently with the launch of Supply Chain Twin, project44 announced it is the first Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) premier visibility partner to integrate itself in the new solution.

“It’s incredibly validating to be selected as the first strategic visibility partner for Google Cloud and its new Supply Chain Twin solution,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “Taking an integrated, data-first approach to solving the world’s most complex supply chain challenges will have significant benefits for customers who rely on accurate, real-time data to deliver outstanding experiences for their own customers.”

Customers of Chicago-based project44 that use Supply Chain Twin will be able to merge analytics across enterprise resource planning, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems with project44’s over-the-road data to get complete reporting on their supply chains.

“We’re excited to team up with project44 as the first strategic partner for real-time visibility in Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution,” said Thalbauer. “Project44’s incredible expertise in transportation provides customers with the technology needed to greatly improve insight into shipments and orders across their supply chain.”

Supply Chain Twin services are currently available globally with restricted access to specific Google Cloud users.

Customers testing the services reportedly saw analytics processing time drop from 2.5 hours to eight minutes, with the average customer seeing a 95% reduction in total processing time.

Google plans to work with system integrations like Deloitte, Pluto7 and Tata Consultancy Services to support verticals including retail, manufacturing and health care.

