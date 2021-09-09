Project44’s Preferred Telematics Program offers European carriers instant integration

To create a resilient supply chain, companies need visibility into every link of the chain, specifically the vehicles that provide transportation, whether operated by raw material suppliers, last-mile services or anything in between.

Real-time visibility provider project44 announced on Thursday it has taken steps in Europe to provide a direct connection to the location of these vehicles by launching its Preferred Telematics Program.

“Project44 continues to lay the groundwork for the most data-intensive global transportation ecosystem yet,” said founder and CEO Jett McCandless. “The Preferred Telematics Program opens a new path to digitalize the trucking industry, transforming it into a truly efficient space with visibility software at the core of global road freight tracking.”

Now accessible through the project44 website, European carriers will have access to the program’s telematics partners, offering them discounted prices to implement these management tools in their fleet.

Telematics partners include Astrata, Ruptela, SafeFleet, Webfleet Solutions and ZF’s Transics-branded Fleet Management Solutions. These partners provide solutions for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, coaches, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars, enabling all forms of transportation to take advantage of the Preferred Telematics Program.

Combined, these telematics partners provide services for more than 825,000 assets throughout Europe. Over the past 12 months, project44 has successfully integrated with the 15,000 carriers that make up this capacity.

Once carriers have chosen a telematics provider, project44’s One-Click Onboarding solution will enable carriers to integrate their telematics system into its global supply chain visibility platform through an instant, native integration instead of manually building an API connection that often takes weeks to create.

“We are excited to partner with project44 to offer our transport customers additional value in shipment visibility,” said Taco van der Leij, vice president of Webfleet Solutions Europe. “The one-click concept provides easy, quick and secure access for data sharing and management. When using Webfleet for data exchange, carriers have complete control over what information they share, when and how.”

While this system will provide better visibility to shipper customers of project44, it will also provide carriers a way to leverage their telematics solutions when offering to move freight for these shippers.

“Through the Preferred Telematics Program, project44 can get carriers connected and send their customers high-quality data by giving small and medium-sized fleets access to similar solutions and pricing as large fleets,” said Anjuli Steffen, vice president of global networks at project44.

“Telematics vendors are an essential part of the project44 ecosystem, and we are excited to deepen our collaboration with these strategic partners to simplify the data sharing experience for carriers and instantly meet the visibility requirements of leading [logistics solution providers] and shipper customers,” said Steffen.

Project44 will continue to add European providers to its Preferred Telematics Program in 2022 and plans to start building out a global program over the next year.

You may also like:

Project44 expands real-time visibility into China

Project44 raises $202M in Series E, boosts value to $1.2B

4 challenges of drayage — and the FreightTech companies solving them