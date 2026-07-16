Prologis ups earnings outlook amid record lease signings

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis reported another quarter of record lease signings, prompting it to raise earnings guidance for a second time this year. The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust’s second-quarter results came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts Thursday before the market opened.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported consolidated revenue of $2.43 billion, which was 11% higher year over year and ahead of a $2.16 billion consensus estimate. Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.63 per share were 17 cents higher y/y and 8 cents better than analysts’ expectations.

“We believe the business is entering its next phase of growth,” said CEO Dan Letter in a news release. “Customer demand is broadening, and our opportunity set is expanding as logistics, digital infrastructure and energy needs increasingly intersect.”

Table: Prologis’ key performance indicators

Lease signings covering 67 million square feet of space outpaced the prior record set in the first quarter. Leases commenced totaled 61.7 million square feet, up 21% y/y.