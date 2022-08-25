Rail Roundup: New appointments at Utah Inland Port Authority, TNW, STB

The Utah Inland Port Authority, short-line operator TNW Corp. and the Surface Transportation Board have announced appointments and promotions.

Utah Inland Port Authority names executive director

Ben Hart is the Utah Inland Port Authority’s new executive director, starting Sept. 12.

Hart is “a seasoned and well-regarded executive who brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships to the table,” Jack Hedge, Utah Inland Port Authority president, said in a release.

Ben Hart. (Photo: Utah Inland Port Authority)

Hart most recently served as deputy director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) since March 2017. There he helped develop a talent and education initiative and oversaw Utah’s small business and international programs.

Prior to Go Utah, Hart was director of employer initiatives for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. He also formerly served as a member of the port authority’s board.

“I believe my experience will allow me to help build a world-class port network while also creating economic opportunity for all of Utah’s citizens, especially those neighborhoods on the west side of Salt Lake County,” Hart said.

He completed undergraduate and graduate studies in economics at the University of Utah.

Short-line operator TNW names new leaders

Dallas-based TNW Corp. has appointed two new leaders, the short-line and logistics center operator said Wednesday.

The company promoted Bobby M. Franklin to vice president of transportation, where he will be responsible for leading TNW’s strategic performance for its railroad holdings and for leading corporate safety.

Bobby M. Franklin. (Photo: TNW)

Franklin has 18 years of leadership experience in the railroad industry, including serving as director of railway operations for TNW. Other roles have included general manager at TXNW Railway, vice president of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, chief transportation officer at the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, and superintendent and terminal manager at CSX (NASDAQ: CSX).

Franklin’s appointment begins immediately, and he will report to TNW CEO Paul Treangen.

TNW also has appointed Joey Evans as director of business support and development. In this role, Evans will be responsible for building corporate relationships and providing internal support through customer data analysis and technology liaisons. Prior to TNW, he served at Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), GE (NYSE: GE) and Genesee & Wyoming.

His appointment is effective immediately.

Joey Evans. (Photo: TNW)

STB names new Opagac director

The Surface Transportation Board has appointed Janie Sheng to be director of the Office of Public Assistance, Governmental Affairs and Compliance (Opagac). She has served as acting director since August 2021.

Sheng will oversee the monitoring of rail operations, service analysis, the maintenance of tariffs and mediation coordination, STB said. She will also oversee Opagac’s rail customer and public assistance program, which answers questions from stakeholders and the public about STB regulations, procedures and informal private-sector resolution for service disputes.

Sheng joined STB in 2010 as an attorney in Opagac and was Opagac’s deputy director starting in 2014. Prior to STB, she practiced antitrust law at Jones Day and transportation law at K&L Gates.

She holds a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Maryland.

“All of the Board members value [Sheng’s] advice and counsel on a daily basis,” said STB Chairman Marty Oberman in an Aug. 15 release. “She is skilled at communicating often complex matters to members of Congress, industry executives, the general public, and technical experts, which is a great asset to the Board.”

