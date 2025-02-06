Railcar builder CEO Tekorius appointed to Federal Reserve branch

Railcar builder The Greenbrier Cos. said Chief Executive Lori Tekorius has been appointed as a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Portland, Oregon, branch.

Tekorius has served as CEO of Portland-based Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX) since 2022.

Tekorius is one of two directors on the seven-member board appointed by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. There is one federal appointee vacancy. The remaining four members are appointed by the San Francisco Fed’s Board of Directors.

A graduate of Texas A&M, Tekorius joined Greenbrier in 1995 and served in various finance and operation leadership roles until her promotion to president and chief operating officer in 2019 and CEO in 2022. She joined the company’s board of directors in 2022.