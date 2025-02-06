Weekly US rail traffic back ahead of 2024 levels

WASHINGTON — After a one-week downturn, U.S. weekly rail traffic has rebounded into positive territory.

According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic for the week ending Feb. 1 included 513,622 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.5% increase from the same week in 2024. That gain followed a 2.5% decline a week earlier.

The overall figure included 222,071 carloads, down 0.1% from the corresponding week in 2024, and 291,551 containers and trailers, up 8.2%.

Overall volume, through five weeks of 2025, shows carload traffic up 0.2% from the same period a year ago, while intermodal volume is up 10.3%. The combined volume shows a 5.6% increase from the first five weeks of 2024.



