Running on Ice: Americold earnings show the cold chain shake-up

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Quarterly earnings season is well underway, and judging from Americold’s earnings, cold chain throughputs and inventory levels continue to fall as uncertainty runs rampant through the economy.

“The ongoing trade rhetoric and changing tariff situation has already had an impact on consumer confidence, causing our customers to adjust their product portfolios and driving inventory levels down,” Americold CEO George Chappelle said on a quarterly call with analysts.

The one positive on the earnings call is that Americold said most of the food it stores is unlikely to be directly impacted by tariffs, but the indirect impacts are still unknown. Americold is relatively insulated from demand fluctuations in the market as the company primarily stores proteins, potatoes and prepared foods.

FreightWaves’ Todd Maiden wrote, “Americold trimmed its full-year outlook. It now sees revenue flat to up 2% y/y versus the prior guide of up 2% to 4%. Throughput is expected to be roughly flat, with economic occupancy flat to 200 bps lower.”